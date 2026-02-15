Iran slams US targeting of ordinary citizens' livelihoods

"Nancy Pelosi calls on the U.S. administration to 'cripple' Iran’s economy so ordinary Iranians—even in rural areas—'feel the pain.' Deliberately inflicting pain & suffering on civilians for political leverage is the textbook definition of terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

"Only an evil & arrogant mindset can feel entitled to prescribe policies built on civilians' suffering in another country," Baghaei added.

"Legally speaking, this is further evidence of a deliberate & systematic U.S. policy of exacting pain and cruelty on populations it disfavors. Such conduct amounts to 'crime against humanity,'" he concluded.

MNA