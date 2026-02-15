  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2026, 7:50 AM

Iran slams US targeting of ordinary citizens' livelihoods

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Tehran has lashed out at recent remarks by Nancy Pelosi, who revealed that US sanctions against Iran are aimed at torturing ordinary citizens.

"Nancy Pelosi calls on the U.S. administration to 'cripple' Iran’s economy so ordinary Iranians—even in rural areas—'feel the pain.' Deliberately inflicting pain & suffering on civilians for political leverage is the textbook definition of terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

"Only an evil & arrogant mindset can feel entitled to prescribe policies built on civilians' suffering in another country," Baghaei added.

"Legally speaking, this is further evidence of a deliberate & systematic U.S. policy of exacting pain and cruelty on populations it disfavors. Such conduct amounts to 'crime against humanity,'" he concluded.

