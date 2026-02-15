Iran, Iraq foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening with Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, continuing his diplomatic consultations with regional counterparts.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and underscored the importance of maintaining consultations at various levels to further expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The discussion also covered recent regional developments. Araghchi expressed appreciation for the efforts of regional and neighboring countries, including Iraq, in supporting peace and stability in the region. He briefed his Iraqi counterpart on developments related to the ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, thanked Araghchi for the update and reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington. He expressed hope that the negotiations would yield favorable outcomes for Iran and contribute to regional peace and stability.

