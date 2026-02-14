Developing bilateral cooperation with Iran Yerevan's priority

The Armenian premier made the comments in a meeting with the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yerevan Khalil Shirgholami.

Pashinyan pointed to the natural and shared interests of the two countries, expressing hope that the new Iranian ambassador's mission will be an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen economic, trade and regional cooperation.

Pashinyan also said "Armenia-Iran relations have currently entered a phase of unprecedented dynamism."

Shirgholami, for his part, appreciated the warm welcome he received in the meeting and conveyed the greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to the Prime Minister of Armenia and emphasized the historical and long-standing ties between the two nations.

