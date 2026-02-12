Iran’s rights, dignity, honor ‘non-negotiable’: Araghchi

In a message posted on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote that millions of Iranians took to the streets to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of what scholars call ‘The Last Great Revolution of the 20th Century”.

“Much has happened in the decades since the Islamic Revolution, and particularly the past twelve months. Over the last year alone, our people have been subject to an unprecedented attack by two nuclear-armed regimes and then a massive terrorist operation; yet the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood strong,” he added.

“This resilience is deep-rooted in our reliance on our OWN people, not foreign regimes,” Araghchi underlined.

“I sincerely hope the coming year will be a Year of Peace and Tranquility, with Dialogue Prevailing over War. Our preference is diplomacy, and a deal on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is achievable; but only if fair and balanced. To this end, Iran will not shy away from defending its sovereignty, whatever the cost. As millions of Iranians once again made clear today: our rights and our dignity are not for sale,” he stated.

MA/6746971