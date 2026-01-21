Iran to never give up rights to peaceful uranium enrichment

Ali Bahreini condemned the recent attacks by the US and the Israeli regime on Iranian nuclear facilities, and described these acts as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and a serious blow to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Congratulating Mongolia on assuming the presidency of the Conference on Disarmament, Bahreini stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full support for efforts to revive the negotiating role of this institution, saying: “The Conference on Disarmament, as the only multilateral negotiating institution in the field of disarmament, must maintain its negotiating nature and prevent it from becoming a purely dialogue-oriented institution.”

Referring to developments in 2025, Bahreini described the Israeli regime’s June 13 attack on the territorial integrity and political independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran as “illegal, premeditated, and in violation of the peremptory rules of international law.”

He pointed out that following this aggression, on June 22, the United States, in coordination with a non-NPT regime, targeted Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime.

Bahreini said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to any act of aggression within the framework of the United Nations Charter, and uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes is an indisputable and undeniable right for Iran as a member of the NPT, from which it will never deviate.

He also emphasized that Iran has always been ready for real negotiations, without preconditions and based on mutual respect.

MNA/IRN