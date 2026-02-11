Pezeshkian hails massive turnout of people to Bahman 22 Rally

In a message on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized, “I bow to the vigilance of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran.”

Commemorating the 4th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he described the meaningful participation of noble people of the country as a clear message to the world about the nation’s resistance against the oppressors.”

Pezeshkian stressed that his administration will make its utmost effort to solve problems facing the noble people of the country persistently.

The massive turnout of people on Bahman 22 Rally once again showcased brilliant scenes of solidarity, unity, amity and a sense of responsibility for the future of the country.

In a condition that enemies and ill-wishers of Iran have been trying to discourage Iranian nation from the sacred values of the Islamic Establishment, especially over the past year including intensification of oppressive sanctions, launching a 12-day Israeli imposed war, a media and propaganda war, and creating chaos and unrest in the country, the meaningful participation of people sent a clear message to the world about the nation's resistance against oppressors, Pezeshkian underlined.

He once again hailed the massive turnout of noble people of the country for their massive participation on Bahman 22 Rally.

MNA