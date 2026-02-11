India felicitates Iran on Islamic Revolution anniversary

Minister of External Affairs of India Jaishankar shared a congratulatory message on the social media platform X, wishing success to the Iranian government and people.

"Greetings to FM @araghchi, the government and people of Iran on the Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution," he wrote.

The 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran was commemorated on Monday evening 9 February 2026 in a ceremony in New Delhi.

