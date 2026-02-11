Pezeshkian highlights Iran’s endurance amid foreign pressure

In his address on the occasion of the 22 Bahman celebrations, marking the 47th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution victory, President Masoud Pezeshkian reflected on the country’s journey since 1979.

He recalled early challenges, including ethnic tensions, coup attempts, and foreign interference. “European nations and the United States sought to stall our revolution and waged an eight-year war against us to divide and subdue Iran,” Pezeshkian stated.

The President highlighted the crucial role of martyrs from the Sacred Defense era, asserting that without their sacrifices, today’s Iran would be markedly different. He also paid tribute to prominent commanders such as Qassem Soleimani, Mohammad Bagheri, and Hossein Salami, describing them as symbols of selfless dedication to the nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian called for national unity to address internal challenges, confront external plots, and ensure equitable development, while praising the role of regional countries in supporting peaceful diplomacy.

He emphasized that achieving national development depends foremost on internal unity and cohesion. He warned that in the face of threats, conspiracies, and attempts to mislead the country’s youth, there is no alternative but solidarity.

Pezeshkian highlighted that the government is focused on resolving public concerns and is committed to serving the people.

The President reiterated that the purpose of the Islamic Revolution is to establish justice and eliminate discrimination.

Pezeshkian also praised regional nations and Islamic countries for their constructive role in countering adversarial plots. He acknowledged efforts by leaders from Turkey, Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other nations who expressed concerns and supported peaceful diplomatic solutions, preventing Israel and the US from implementing harmful plots.

