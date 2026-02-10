Nuclear talks with US to be futile without trust-building

Mojtaba Ferdowsipour, head of Iran’s Interests Section in Cairo, said the Islamic Republic remained seriously engaged in negotiations with the US and saw no alternative to diplomatic solutions regarding the nuclear issue.

The official, who was speaking to Cairo 24, said Iran had not withdrawn from the negotiating table or abandoned a political solution, the news website reported on Monday.

The latest round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington took place on Friday in the Omani capital of Muscat, according to Press TV.

During this round, the negotiating delegations of the two sides exchanged their views, considerations, and approaches through Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the process as a “good start” and said the American side was informed that the continuation of the talks depended on refraining from threats and pressure.

Citing the previous instance of Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, Ferdowsipour noted that the Islamic Republic had joined a similar process last year, and the talks were about to enter their sixth round before they were disrupted by an imposed Israeli-American war on the country.

He maintained that a diplomatic solution remained the only viable path forward, provided negotiations were balanced, fair, and based on mutual respect.

Conditions for meaningful progress

Ferdowsipour said it was essential for talks to continue and that they had to lead to tangible outcomes.

He identified the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran as a primary requirement, followed by guarantees that the sanctions would not be re-imposed in the future.

MNA