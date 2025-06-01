Pezeshkian to nominate Ali Madanizadeh for economy minister

If Madanizadeh secures the vote of confidence, he will replace former Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnasser Hemmati who was impeached on March 2.

Rahmatullah Akrami was the caretaker economy minister since Hemmati's impeachment but has not been nominated by President Pezeshkian for the post.

Madanizadeh is a professor of economics at Sharif University of Technology and during his school years, he won a gold medal in the Iranian Mathematics Olympiad and a bronze medal in the International Mathematics Olympiad. He completed his postgraduate studies at Sharif, Stanford, and Chicago universities, according to the local Iranian websites.

MNA