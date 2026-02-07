  1. Economy
Feb 7, 2026, 8:11 PM

Iran’s economy minister arrives in S Arabia for ACEME

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Ali Madanizadeh arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Saturday to take part in the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME).

Upon his arrival, he was received by the ambassador of Iran to Saudi Arabia.

According to the scheduled program, he will hold high-profile meeting with Saudi Arabian officials.

Participating in the second AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME) and holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries attending the summit have been cited as among the most important plans during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The second AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME) will be held in the city of AlUla, jointly hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the participation of representatives from more than 50 countries.

The 2nd edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME) will be held in Saudi Arabia on February 8-9, 2026.

