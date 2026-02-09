Iran parliament holds closed-door session on nuclear talks

Alireza Salimi, a member of the Parliament’s Presiding Board, said on Monday that lawmakers are holding a non-public session to examine the current status of negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He added that the head of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is present at the session to brief lawmakers and respond to questions regarding the negotiation process.

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, is also attending the parliament session.

Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also called the recent Iran-US talks in Oman a positive move, stressing that Tehran rejects coercion and upholds international law in its nuclear program.

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good talks” on Iran.

