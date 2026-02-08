Iran Armed Forces ready to response to any hostile act

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between commanders, officers, and personnel of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and the Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff, held on the occasion of Iran’s Air Force Day (February 8), Major General Amir Hatami congratulated the anniversary and recalled the historic decision of the Air Force to join the Islamic Revolution.

He stated that the Air Force made a decisive and faith-based choice under uncertain conditions at that time and has remained committed to that pledge ever since.

Hatami emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from the 12-day war, saying Iran's Air Force made full use of those experiences without delay and has now achieved a level of readiness proportionate to current threats and conditions.

Warning adversaries against miscalculation, he said that Iran hopes no new mistakes will be made by its enemies, but stressed that should any hostile act occur, the Air Force will play a major role in responding.

In response to a question regarding the presence of US naval vessels in the region, Hatami said such deployments are not new, noting that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has repeatedly witnessed the presence of American warships and military units in the region.

“Our duty is to maintain readiness, closely monitor all enemy movements, and remain prepared for a decisive response—and we are,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Hatami stressed that the Iranian nation and armed forces are fully aware that safeguarding the country’s independence and territorial integrity requires steadfast resistance until the final moment.

