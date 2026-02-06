Russia welcomes US-Iran talks in Oman

"We welcome the talks that have just begun in Oman. We would like these talks to be productive and lead to de-escalation of tensions in the region," he said.

"As long as this has not happened yet, we would like to see all countries concerned display restraint," he added, TASS reported.

The US and Iran are holding talks in Oman today on Tehran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation, by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

MNA