Egyptian FM, IAEA chief discuss Iran’s nuclear issue

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear issue and efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

Abdelatty and Grossi explored avenues for containing the current tense atmosphere and emphasized the need for regional restraint.

The Egyptian top diplomat briefed the IAEA chief on his country’s intensive contacts over the past week for the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, the talks that can help settle issues related to Iran’s nuclear issue to a great extent.

Egyptian foreign minister stressed the need to continue regional and global efforts to contain and reduce escalating tensions and to advance diplomatic and political solutions, affirming that Egypt will maintain intensive contacts and tireless efforts to support security and stability in the region.

