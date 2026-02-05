Esteghlal beat Shams Azar to climb to 2nd place on PGPL table

Esteghlal football team narrowly won Shams Azar 3-2 on Thursday to move up and return to the second place in 2025/26 Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Abolfazl Jalali in the 45th minute, Saeid Saharkhizan at 60th minute and Ducken Nazon at 98th minute scored for the Tehranian team while Sohail Fadakar and Hooman Rabizadeh scored for the Qazvini side in the added time of the second half.

With 35 points, the same as Tractor of Tabriz, Esteghlal are in the second place of the PGPL temporarily with one more game.

MNA