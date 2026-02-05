  1. Sports
Feb 5, 2026, 8:50 PM

Esteghlal beat Shams Azar to climb to 2nd place on PGPL table

Esteghlal beat Shams Azar to climb to 2nd place on PGPL table

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Esteghlal of Tehran football club defeated Shams Azar of Qazvin in Iran professional league on Thursday.

 Esteghlal football team narrowly won Shams Azar 3-2 on Thursday to move up and return to the second place in 2025/26 Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Abolfazl Jalali in the 45th minute, Saeid Saharkhizan at 60th minute and Ducken Nazon at 98th minute scored for the Tehranian team while Sohail Fadakar and Hooman Rabizadeh scored for the Qazvini side in the added time of the second half.

With 35 points, the same as Tractor of Tabriz, Esteghlal are in the second place of the PGPL temporarily with one more game.

Esteghlal beat Shams Azar to move up to second place at PGPL

MNA

News ID 241431
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News