Araghchi warns war with Iran would spread

Araghchi made the comments in a Sunday interview with CNN in Tehran.

Meanwhile, he said that he was “confident that we can achieve a deal” with the United States on Tehran’s nuclear weapons program.

“Unfortunately, we have lost our trust [in] the US as a negotiating partner,” he said, but the exchange of messages through friendly countries in the region was facilitating “fruitful” talks with the US.

Refusing to promise that Iran would engage in direct talks with US negotiators, Araghchi highlighted the need to address the “substance of negotiations” rather than the form.

Araghchi said the focus must be on Iran’s nuclear capabilities instead.

“Let’s not talk about impossible things,” he said, “And not lose the opportunity to achieve a fair and equitable deal to ensure no nuclear weapons. That as I said, is achievable even in a short period of time.”

In return, Araghchi said that Tehran would expect the lifting of US sanctions – which have been a yoke around the neck of the Iranian economy for more than a decade – as well as respect for Iran’s right to continue nuclear enrichment for peaceful purposes.

If talks fail, Iran was ready for war, Araghchi promised, although a conflict would likely spiral beyond Iran, he said.

But a war, “would be a disaster for everybody,” Araghchi said, and US bases across the region would be targets for Iran’s military.

MNA