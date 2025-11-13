Trump signs bill to end longest Govt. shutdown in history

The US leader said that by signing "this incredible bill," he gets the country "working again."

Trump once again accused his political opponents from the Democratic Party of inflicting "massive harm" to the country, with 20,000 flights being cancelled, "more than one million government workers" deprived of their "pay checks," and leaving "million and millions more American in need" without food benefits, TASS reported.

Earlier, the stopgap funding measure was passed by the US Congress. The legislation will keep the government operating through January 30.

Trump told Fox News in an interview earlier that Congress Republicans are working on a longer-term deal.

