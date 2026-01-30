Top Iranian security official meets President Putin in Moscow

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirmed the meeting.

Later, Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, announced that "This evening, Mr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of our country, met and held talks with Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, in the Kremlin."

"The main focus of the talks was the expansion of bilateral relations, especially economic relations between the two countries, and at the same time, the two sides consulted on important regional and international issues," the ambassador added.

