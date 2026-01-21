Russia to continue to develop strategic partnership with Iran

Following the meeting of the Russian section of the Permanent Joint Commission between Iran and Russia on trade and economic cooperation, Sergey Tsivilyov emphasized to reporters that “Our work to develop Russian-Iranian relations continues, and the planned programs of the intergovernmental commission will be held according to schedule.”

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Energy also announced that the 19th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission will be held in Tehran on February 16-18.

During the meeting, representatives of government institutions and the private sector presented their reports to Tsivilyov on the implementation of the agreements reached at the previous 18th meeting of the commission, and proposals were also put forward for further development of bilateral relations.

In the meeting, the prospects for projects in the fields of energy, agriculture, transport, healthcare, education, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation were examined. Special attention was also paid to strengthening the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral cooperation.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which President of Russia was signed on 17 January 2025, by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MNA/ISN1404110100474