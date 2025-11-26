Tensions soared during Trump-MBS meeting over normalization

White House officials told the crown prince ahead of the meeting that Trump expected progress on normalizing Saudi relations with Israel, Axios reported.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in recent days has been marked by obvious tension as Trump insisted on pushing Riyadh towards the process of normalizing relations with Israel.

However, last Tuesday’s talks became tense when Trump raised the matter and applied direct pressure on Riyadh to join the accords.

The Saudi Crown Prince pushed “in the opposite direction”, stressing that Saudi Arabia “cannot take such a step now”, given public hostility in the Saudi Arabia towards Israel after the war in Gaza, and that Saudi society “is not ready” for a normalization agreement at this stage.

Declaring his opposition to this process, Bin Salman postponed the negotiation path in this regard to the future. He said that the main condition for any action in this regard is the Zionist regime's agreement to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

