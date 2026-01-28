Waging war against Iran to cost dearly for enemy: Gen. Vahidi

Speaking at the 3rd Shahid Chamran Scientific Festival held at the University of Tehran on Wednesday, he emphasized that Iran’s defense power has developed to a great extent that initiating war against Iran will cost it very dearly for the enemy.

Referring to the the enemies’ previous failures in confronting the powerful Islamic Iran, General Vahidi noted that enemies of the country thought that they could weaken and undermine the Islamic Establishment with exerting pressures and orchestrating plots but the experiences during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) as well as the 12-day Israeli imposed war showed that not only the Islamic Establishment was not undermined, but also it strengthened the Islamic Revolution.

The 12-day war imposed by the US and the Zionist regime in June 2025 was fully technology-centric and represented the most modern form of warfare to date, with the highest level of advanced technology employed, he highlighted.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran entered the conflict by relying on its own technological capacities as well as the power of faith, and ultimately emerged victorious.

General Vahidi also said that recent remarks by US officials reveal the depth of America’s internal challenges.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he lashed out at the double-standard of the West against the developments in the region, stressing that the widespread crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel against the innocent people of Gaza is faced the silence or vivid support of some Western countries.

Referring to the results of the 12-day war, the IRGC deputy commander stated that victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this battle was the result of faith-based, scientific, and instrumental deterrence, adding that enemy retreated in the face of Iran’s deterrence power, and Iranian people played a decisive role in this victory by correctly distinguishing right from wrong.

He emphasized that Iran is not fearful of threatening rhetoric by Americans, while stressing the importance of accurately recognizing realities on the ground.

