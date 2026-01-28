Araghchi, Saudi FM discuss ties, increased regional tensions

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday reviewed the topics of discussions between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The two sides warned the dangerous consequences of any escalation of tensions in the region for regional peace and stability, emphasizing the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and their joint efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.

