Iran, Sri Lanka FMs discuss ties, regional, intl. issues

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Vijitha Herath, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, discussed and exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments in a telephone conversation on Monday, the Iranian minister announced on his Telegram account.

Araghchi referred to the diversion of the peaceful protests of the Iranian people towards violent terrorist acts on January 8-10 as a result of foreign intervention, explaining to his Sri Lankan counterpart the organized and terrorist nature of such actions, which aimed to drag the United States into another war against Iran.

He also appreciated the support of the Sri Lankan government against the human rights resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and considered it a sign of the country's independent, balanced and friendly approach towards Iran.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, for his part, pointed to the United States' behavioral model towards independent countries and emphasized that Sri Lanka, as a friendly country, will be committed to continuing and strengthening its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran despite some foreign interventions.

The two ministers also agreed to continue and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic and trade fields, and to continue close consultations and consultations in international organizations and other bodies, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.

MNA