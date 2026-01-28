Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional developments

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, discussed bilateral ties and regional developments during a telephone call.

During the conversation, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of continuing consultations at all levels in order to expand cooperation between Iran and Qatar across areas of mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional developments, emphasizing the shared responsibility of all countries in the region to contribute to maintaining security and stability.

MNA