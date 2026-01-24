Qassem to address popular solidarity event with Iran Monday

In solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its wise leadership, and its noble people in the face of American-Zionist sabotage and threats, and in condemnation of the insult to the Grand Ayatollah, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Hezbollah called for a popular gathering at Sayyed Al-Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s Dahieh at 15:30 (Local Time).

Iran witnessed this month a large-scale sabotage attack carried out by rioters and orchestrated by the various hostile intelligence agencies led by CIA and Mossad. Moreover, the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to wage a war on the Islamic Republic.

MNA