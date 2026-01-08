Israel attacks civilian infrastructures in southern Lebanon

In continuation of its aggressive acts and violation of ceasefire, Israeli regime targeted a construction site in Hassan Bek Square in Al-Tayeh Town in southern Lebanon using a drone attack.

Almost a year since the ceasefire has been established in southern Lebanon and Lebanese government and resistance fully adhered to it, the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire daily and targets Lebanese border towns and villages with its aggressive attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem in his recent speech on the developments in Lebanon emphasized that the occupying regime of Israel has so far violated the crease more than 10,000 times.

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