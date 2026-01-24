Hezbollah forces grounded 75,000 Israeli troops in S Lebanon

In a message to Hezbollah veterans of war and handicapped on Saturday, Qassem said that "The Islamic Ummah is facing a major confrontation led by the American Taghut along with the other Western countries and the brutal aggression of the Zionist regime."

Qassem stated that, in the latest battle before the ceasefire, "The resistance fighters pinned down 75,000 Israeli enemy soldiers in the southern Lebanese borders. Our people returned to their land as soon as the ceasefire was announced to defend it with their lives, faith, and determination."

He addressed the resistance fighters, saying that "Your resistance in the battle thwarted the expansion of the land grab in Lebanon and thwarted the American imposed plan for the Greater Middle East. With this resistance, the land will remain for its people and the homeland for its children. Regardless of the pressures and compromises, the power equation will change with resistance."

"We salute the brave veterans, especially the Pager attack veterans. We salute their brothers and families who supported them and stood by them. We salute those who treated them and extended a helping hand to them, and we salute Imam Khamenei, the leader and commander of this divine path and movement," the Hezbollah leader further asserted in his message.

MNA/6730337