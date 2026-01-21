Israeli strikes kill 2 in s. Lebanon despite ceasefire

According to Anadolu Agency citing a report by Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said an Israeli drone strike hit a car on the Zahrani-Msayleh road in the Zahrani district in the country’s south, killing one person.

Another Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Bazouriyeh–Burj al-Shimali road in the Tyre district, leaving another civilian dead, the Health Ministry said.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while the occupying regime continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other areas it has held for decades.

The regime began military operations against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.

Beyond occupied Lebanese areas, Israel also occupies territory in Syria.

