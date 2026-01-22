Iran’s Faraji wins WTT Youth Contender Doha 2026

Faraji dominated Hong Kong’s Man Long in a 3-0 sweep in the Under-17 boys' category, Tehran Times reported.

He defeated players from Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and South Korea on his way to the final.

Arshia Lorestani was Iran’s other representative at the tournament, but failed to advance to Round of Eight.

This tournament marks a pivotal moment in the broader Qatar International Table Tennis Series. With two events already in the books, the action is set to accelerate as the "Star Contender Youth" championship takes center stage from January 23rd to 25th.

MNA

