Iran, Egypt FMs discuss ties, regional, international issues

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Referring to the discussions done in World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Egyptian foreign minister expressed his regret over preventing Iranian foreign minister from attending the meeting.

The two sides also placed special emphasis on the continuation of consultations aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating on the regional and international issues in line with continuing the trend of diplomacy and helping maintain stability and security in the region.

