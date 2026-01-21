  1. Sports
Iran's spot unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iran maintained their 20th position in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Monday.

Japan dropped one spot but remained the highest Asian team. Four-time AFC Asian Cup winners Japan slipped to 19th, with several other Asian sides also suffering drops, Tehran Times reported.

Korea Republic are 22nd in the ranking.

Australia, Uzbekistan and Qatar all suffered slips. Australia moved down one spot to 27th while Uzbekistan and Qatar dropped by two to 52nd and 56th respectively.

Iraq were unchanged at 58th, Saudi Arabia dropped by one to 61st while Jordan and United Arab Emirates remained 64th and 68th respectively.

Asian sides who moved up were Oman (78th, up one), Syria (84th, up two), Tajikistan (100st, up one), Kyrgyz Republic (103, up one) and India (141, up one).

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 1 April 2026.

