Jan 20, 2026, 9:33 PM

Iran condemns terrorist blast in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, condemned on Tuesday the terrorist attack in a restaurant in Kabul that killed and injured a number of Afghan and Chinese citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed condolences to the families of the victims and, expressing solidarity with Afghanistan and China, wished the injured a speedy recovery and good health.

Baghaei also referred to the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing the need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism.

