Araghchi blames WEF for moral decay over double standard

"WEF cancelled my appearance in Davos on the basis of lies and political pressure from Israel and its U.S.-based proxies and apologists," Araghchi wrote on his X account.
"There is one fundamental truth to the recent violence in Iran: We had to defend our people against armed terrorists and ISIS-style killings openly backed by Mossad."
"The sad irony: Israel's genocide of Palestinians and mass slaughter of 71,000 innocent people have not compelled WEF to cancel any invitation extended to Israeli officials whatsoever. In fact, Herzog even did a victory lap in Davos as early as January 2024, even as he faced criminal charges in Switzerland for the unfolding Genocide in Gaza."
"If WEF wants to feign a supposedly "moral" stance, that is its prerogative. But it should at least be consistent about it. The current blatant double standard only conveys moral depravity and intellectual bankruptcy."
Sharing a video on the recent riots, he said, "People have the right to know the truth and judge for themselves. Shame is solely reserved for those who think otherwise."
MNA
