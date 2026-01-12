Following a surge in unrest, Iran breathes again

Several Iranian cities experienced a particularly violent surge in unrest on the Thursday and Friday nights, characterized by attacks on public properties and government facilities, as well as terrorist attacks martyring dozens of security forces and civilians.

The initial impetus for these incidents, which began as peaceful demonstrations, stemmed from a complex mix of economic challenges and market volatility, partly caused by decades of Western sanctions targeting the country’s economy.

Iranian authorities have said that the Iranian people possess the right to express themselves and that their voices deserve to be amplified.

However, they point to the U.S. and Israel as the primary cause of the violent riots and terrorist attacks that followed the protests.

Government officials clarify a distinction between legitimate peaceful protest and acts of violence and say some groups and individuals, backed by the U.S. and Israel, have sought to exploit public grievances for disruptive or violent actions, aiming to create chaos in Iran.

This unprecedented level of violence was also fueled by hostile remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as foreign-backed “opposition groups” outside the country.

Government and military authorities have issued statements reaffirming their commitment to confronting the armed rioters and safeguarding national security.

High-ranking officials, including the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani, and security and military leaders, have unequivocally said Tehran will confront terrorists and violent actors seeking to sow chaos.

According to security bodies, Hundreds of individuals affiliated with terrorist groups and armed opposition have been arrested so far, and a substantial amount of weaponry has been seized.

Furthermore, several individuals have been detained on charges of collaboration with the foreign intelligence agencies, including a foreign national who entered Iran “on behalf of Israeli intelligence” covertly to gather information and assess the activities of the regime’s “terrorist agents,” according to IRGC Intelligence.

However, despite multiple calls from hostile anti-Iran groups outside the country, Iranian cities remain relatively quiet, with only sporadic gatherings reported in several regions.

Calm across the country

Eyewitness accounts as well as reports from the Mehr News Agency indicate that calm has settled in most areas and there has been a significant decrease in traffic and disturbances in various provinces and cities on Saturday night and Sunday:

- Semnan: The city of Samanan (provincial capital) has completely entered a state of peace. The city did not engage in any rioting and only organized a small gathering of individuals, lasting approximately ten minutes, and subsequently dispersed. People condemned the riots and terror attacks with marches on Sunday.

- Isfahan: A small number of people gathered in various points throughout the city of Isfahan (provincial capital), but there was no significant upheaval.

- Markazi: There was no significant gatherings on in its capital Arak, Saveh, and Shazand, with reports of calm atmosphere. However, in the city of Mahallat, a limited number of rioters gathered on the streets and attempted to damage public property, which was successfully thwarted by security guards.

- Fars: The province did not face a significant gathering on Saturday, in Shiraz (its capital) and other areas of the province.

- Zanjan: Reports indicate the city of Zanjan (capital) and other regions of the province were calm and without conflict or destruction.

- West Azarbaijan : A similar pattern was observed across this province. There was no widespread unrest or destruction.

- Ilam: Similarly, Ilam experienced no significant disturbances.

- Kish and Qeshm: Both islands experienced a calm night.

- Yazd: Its capital was largely undisturbed and no significant unrest reported there.

Nationwide condemnations

Both on Saturday and Sunday, the country witnessed marches of people showing an impression of broad support for the Islamic Republic and condemnation of the disturbances.

The people of Kermanshah gathered for memorial and protest ceremonies commemorating the martyrdom of two security forces, Mohammad Sheidaei and Mohsen Jamali, as well as a solemn ceremony for the 9-year-old martyr Melina Asadi, to express their grief.

During these ceremonies, people chanted slogans in support of the security forces and condemning the disturbances.

There was also a solemn ceremony in the northern city of Rasht, Gilan, mourning the martyred nurse Marzie Nabinia, who was tending to patients when terrorists attacked the Imam Sajjad Clinic.

Other provinces also organized marches condemning the disturbances and protests.

Some marches were held after the Maghreb prayers.

Nationwide rallies are planned for Monday afternoon to condemn the disturbances, terrorist attacks, and the destabilizing actions of the U.S. and Israel.

For decades, foreign actors have persistently sought to disrupt and unsettle Iran to regain lost influence after the 1979 revolution. However, these efforts have consistently been thwarted by the resilience of the Iranian people and the country’s security forces, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain stability.

