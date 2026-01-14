Gaza faces dangerous respiratory virus outbreak

Muhammad Abu Salemyeh, director of Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, issued the warning, stating that the Strip is witnessing a surge in respiratory viruses.

He believes these viruses may be mutated strains of influenza or the coronavirus, posing a significant threat to public health, particularly affecting children, the elderly, and refugees, according to Al Jazeera.

Abu Salemyeh added that this outbreak is occurring in circumstances where Gaza residents are already struggling with severe malnutrition, weakening their ability to cope with illnesses.

The hospital administrator emphasized the precarious state of the healthcare infrastructure in Gaza, underscoring the urgency of medical assistance.

The absence of essential medical supplies and equipment has severely compromised the hospital’s capacity to effectively manage and respond to the emerging respiratory virus situation.

MNA