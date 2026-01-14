Over 100 kids killed in Gaza since beginning of ceasefire: UN

"More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October," Elder told a briefing in Geneva. "That is roughly one girl or boy killed every day. During a ceasefire."

He said the figure "only reflects incidents where sufficient details have been available to record." The actual number of children killed is likely higher, the spokesman said, while hundreds of children have been wounded, TASS reported.

"Life in Gaza remains suffocating. Survival is still conditional. Whilst the bombings and shooting have slowed during the ceasefire, they have not stopped," Elder concluded.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, still controlling more than 50% of the enclave. The second phase of the deal involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the start of work of management bodies, including the so-called Peace Council.

MNA