Turkmenistan calls for broadening of ties with Iran

The two foreign ministers emphasized following-up the agreements reached between the Iranian and Turkmen presidents, and using all existing capacities in order to broaden bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister elaborated on the incidents of last week in Iran and intensified activities of some terrorist organizations that operate under the guise of media and spread lies.

The Turkmen foreign minister, for his part, called for continuation of deepening relations between the countries.

