Massive pro-Islamic Establishment march held in Tehran

People from all walks of life in the Iranian capital gathered for a show of support to the Islamic Establishment and the Leader of the Revolution after two weeks of foreign-instigated riots.

They condemned the destruction and killing of the security forces and the civilian people by armed terrorists in the demonstration.

People were holding up images of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the martyrs who were martyred by armed terrorists, especial little children.

Addressing the large gathering, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Iranian nation will continue to deal a heavy blow to the Zionist regime-backed ISIL-like terrorists.

The speaker also pointed to he economic problems which the enemies abused to foment the riots and arm the terrorists and promised in cooperation with the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Judiciary chief Ejei to tackle inflation and the increased value of foreign currencies again the rial.

Ghalibaf also reacted to the US President Donald Trump's threats by reciting previous remarks by Martyr Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani saying that Iranian nation is fully ready to take on any aggressors and deal a heavy blow to them.

MNA