Israel launches ground, air assaults on southern Lebanon

Reports from Lebanese media indicate that Israeli ground forces advanced from the al-Rahib area toward Tallet Shawat near the town of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. At the same time, several locations across the region came under air attack.

According to the reports, Jabal Safi and Iqlim al-Tuffah in southern Lebanon were struck by Israeli air raids, with no immediate information released on potential casualties. Additional airstrikes were reported minutes later on Wadi Azza, located between the districts of Nabatieh and Sidon, as well as on Wadi Rumein in the south.

According to reports, the attacks on Jabal Safi occurred six times, while Wadi Rumein was bombed twice.

The Israeli military acknowledged responsibility for the operations, claiming it targeted Hezbollah-linked sites in southern Lebanon.

No casualty figures have yet been announced.

