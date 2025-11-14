Iran asks for swift international reaction to Sudan crisis

Speaking at the 38th special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in Al Fashr, the Iranian diplomat expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian crises in the city and its surrounding areas, saying that, “The severe famine, widespread displacement, and suffering of civilians have created one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world that requires the urgent attention on the part of the international community.”

Criticizing the continued silence and lack of decisive international action that has exacerbated the crisis, Bahrainis said, “Our particular concern is the continued transfer of weapons that help commit these crimes. Foreign interventions, including the provision of weapons and the recruitment of mercenaries fan the flames of war and the escalation of the humanitarian crisis.”

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to respect Sudan's territorial integrity, saying that, "Iran strongly rejects any attempt to impose a situation of dual rule or weaken the legitimate government of Sudan, and calls on all governments to take decisive measures, protect civilians, and support lasting peace and territorial integrity of Sudan."

