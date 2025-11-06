  1. World
Nov 6, 2025, 4:00 PM

Military plane crashes in war-torn Sudan

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – A Sudanese military cargo aircraft has crashed in West Kordofan state, killing all crew members, the army has reported.

In a conflicting statement, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed it had shot down an army “warplane.” 

The incident occurred on Tuesday as the plane was airdropping supplies to forces in the besieged city of Babanusa, where the Sudanese military is fighting the RSF, according to an army statement.

According to RT, the army said the plane had suffered “a technical malfunction in the right engine,” causing it to lose balance and catch fire after it had “successfully completed a landing operation.” It did not specify how many people were on board.

In a separate statement, the RSF claimed it had shot down an “Ilyushin warplane” over Babanusa after it “launched airstrikes that killed dozens of civilians” in multiple areas in West Kordofan.

The group, according to local outlet Sudan Tribune, has been attempting to capture the city since its first assault in January 2024.

