Unilateral coercive measures impede realization of HR

Speaking at the General Assembly of the United Nations on Thursday, Amir Saeed Iravani emphasized that the unilateral coercive measures are among the terrifying challenges that constitute a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the principles set forth in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly sovereign equality and non-intervention.

“Such illegal measures also violate and impede the realization of human rights, including the right to development, while negatively affecting the overall enjoyment of human rights,” the envoy underlined.

Iravani said that the UN General Assembly has consistently voiced concern over the harmful effects of unilateral coercive measures on the international relations, trade, investment, and cooperation, and had condemned them as unlawful.

The unprecedented spread of such unlawful measures has caused severe suffering, depriving countries of basic rights and hitting civilians hardest, he added.

“The unprecedented and alarming intensification in the extent and magnitude of promulgation and implementation of such unlawful measures has caused severe economic hardship and human suffering, depriving many independent countries of their inalienable and basic rights, including the right to development,” he continued.

He went on to say that these coercive measures target the daily life of civilians more than ever and impose heavy, disproportionate, and indiscriminate human costs on the entire affected population, including women, children and the elderly,” Iravani noted.

Such unlawful measures also have serious humanitarian impacts, including by impeding affected populations’ access to medicine, medical services and equipment, and other essential commodities, he added.

"It goes without saying that unilateral coercive measures inflict egregious conditions of life upon the entire population of targeted countries and constitute as crimes against humanity.”

Iran will continue its efforts in dealing with these unlawful measures to, among others, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and promote international cooperation on the basis of international law, Iravani stressed.

He called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a “Special Advisor on Unilateral Coercive Measures.”

