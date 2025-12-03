Mogherini freed from custody in corruption probe

The three suspects in the corruption probe, including former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini and high-ranking Commission official Stefano Sannino, have been notified of the accusations against them. All have been released from custody because they are not considered flight risks.

Belgian authorities released former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, European Commission official Stefano Sannino and a third suspect from custody after questioning them in a corruption probe. They have not been charged at this time.

The three suspects were detained on Tuesday after the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) launched an investigation into fraud linked to an EU-funded training academy for junior diplomats, Reuters news agency reported.

Mogherini was the EU's top foreign policy official at the European External Action Service (EEAS) for five years, between 2014 and 2019, in the Juncker Commission and became the rector of the College of Europe in 2020. The Bruges-based institution is well-connected to EU institutions and serves as a training ground for future EU employees.

MA/PR