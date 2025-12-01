The North Atlantic Alliance is exploring the possibility of preemptive strikes in response to Russia's alleged aggressive actions, but legal obstacles are complicating any decision, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, head of NATO’s Military Committee, told the Financial Times.

According to Dragone, the alliance is considering a more proactive approach, potentially acting preemptively rather than solely reacting. He added that NATO could frame such strikes as defensive measures.

However, the admiral acknowledged that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices. He explained that the challenges involve the legal framework and the question of which entity within the alliance would carry out such actions.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said that NATO, "by intimidating its population with the Kremlin’s non-existent plans to attack the alliance countries," had begun "preparing for a major war with Russia."

MNA