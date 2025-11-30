Deadly gunfire leaves casualties in northern Iraq

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior announced that one civilian was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the Gwer-Erbil road.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred when individuals described as “rioters” opened fire along the route, resulting in the reported casualties.

The announcement comes only hours after Reuters, citing security and medical sources in Iraq, reported that at least two people were killed and three others were injured on Saturday after security forces of the Kurdistan Region opened fire during a protest in front of the “Lanaz” refinery on the road leading to Erbil.

According to security sources, the protesters had been demanding employment opportunities at the refinery when security personnel responsible for protecting the facility opened fire toward the demonstrators.

The same sources added that the shooting led to the death of one protester, while a tanker truck driver who happened to be near the refinery also lost his life.

