  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 14, 2025, 5:30 PM

Hamas urges intl. community to fulfil its duties towards Gaza

Hamas urges intl. community to fulfil its duties towards Gaza

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called on the international community to fulfil their responsibility towards the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasim on Friday announced that the international community's inability to provide aid to Gaza is encouraging the occupiers to intensify the siege.

He referred to the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip after the recent rainfalls, calling on the international community to act on its moral, humanitarian, and legal responsibilities towards Gaza Strip.

The escalating disaster in the Gaza Strip, after the rain fell on worn-out tents and destroyed houses, puts the entire international community before a moral, humanitarian, and legal responsibility unprecedented in its history, he underlined.

The continued inability of the Arab, Islamic, and international bodies to provide urgent aid to Gaza, as winter has begun, encourages the occupiers to intensify the siege, increase pressure on the people of Gaza, and intensify their suffering, Hamas spokesman added.

MA/6655699

News ID 238749
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News