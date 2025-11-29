200 injured, hundreds detained in Israeli raids in WB

The group said that of the people injured in Tubas, at least 78 people have required hospital treatment since Wednesday, according to Press TV.

Additional raids in Qalqilya, Jenin, and Nablus led to at least nine arrests, including two children and a woman, according to local officials.

Most of the detainees were subjected to field interrogations and then released, but at least eight were taken to the regime’s military prisons.

After withdrawing from Tammun and the Far’a refugee camp, Israeli forces shifted the offensive to the city of Tubas and the surrounding villages of Aqqaba and Tayaseer, leaving behind torn-up roads, destroyed water networks, vandalized property, and dozens of injured residents.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), however, said the real number of detentions is far higher than Israeli officials admit.

PPS spokesperson Emani Serahine said Israel only reports Palestinians transferred to formal detention centers and hides the many more who are seized, interrogated, and abused in the field before being released.

During the latest raid on Tubas on November 26, the group documented 162 detentions, despite Israel claiming only “dozens.”

Serahine said detainees routinely report beatings, threats and theft during interrogations, and that raids frequently involve the destruction of homes and the seizing of personal belongings.

“This gap between documented cases and Israeli claims exposes the scale of the army’s ongoing abuses,” she added.

Israeli occupation forces have intensified their attacks across the northern West Bank since October 2023, averaging 47 incursions a day in November.

In Tammun, the mayor described this week’s offensive as the worst in years, with more than 1.5 kilometers of roads ripped up and widespread damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure by the regime’s military forces.

Similar patterns of destruction have been recorded in Jenin and Tulkarem, where more than 42,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, and large sections of refugee camps have been bulldozed.

In the Jenin refugee camp, Israel’s military bulldozers have demolished at least 23 additional homes, claiming the destruction is needed to ensure “freedom of movement” for its forces. The buildings housed 340 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad said its fighters carried out several attacks on Israeli forces in Jenin and Tubas, including detonating explosive devices targeting patrols and military vehicles.

Since the start of Israel's campaign of genocide in Gaza in October 2023, the regime's forces have killed 1,086 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 223 children, and wounded more than 10,662.

More than 20,500 have been detained, with 9,204 currently held in Israeli prisons, including 3,368 without charge. At least 98 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli custody ever since.

The United Nations Committee Against Torture said in a report on Friday that there is evidence Israel is operating a “de facto state policy of organized and widespread torture” against Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians, the committee found, are regularly deprived of food and water, and subjected to severe beatings, attacks by dogs, electrocution, waterboarding, and sexual violence.

It said many Palestinian families have waited months just to learn that a loved one has been detained — a practice amounting to “enforced disappearance.” Such treatment, the committee said, “amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

