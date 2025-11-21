IJ fighters confront Israeli forces during West Bank raids

The Jenin Brigade of the al-Quds Brigades announced on Friday that it detonated a guided explosive device of the “Sijjil” type in the Muthallun area, targeting the path of Israeli military reinforcements raiding the town.

Meanwhile, the Nablus Brigade of the al-Quds Brigades reportedly opened heavy direct gunfire at an Israeli infantry unit near a besieged house, as its fighters continued to confront occupying forces in the village of Tal, adapting their actions to the conditions on the ground.

Israeli special forces had infiltrated Tal, surrounding the home of Walid Ishtiyeh, followed by a raid involving several jeeps and military vehicles. This operation resulted in the death of 24-year-old police officer Younes Walid Muhammad Ishtiyeh, whose body was reportedly withheld by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Local media reported that Israeli forces fired live rounds and sound grenades around the besieged house, injuring Ishtiyeh and preventing Palestinian Red Crescent teams from reaching him. He was later announced dead.

In a related development, multiple Israeli military vehicles raided several areas in Nablus, focusing on the Rafidia district and Al-Academy Street, setting up temporary checkpoints before withdrawing.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian youth after surrounding his home near the al-Fara’a camp, south of Tubas.

Kamal Bani Odeh, director of the Tubas Prisoners’ Club, reported that 25-year-old Mahdi Ibrahim Mutlaq al-Aydi was kidnapped from his home following a raid by Israeli special forces, supported by reinforcements from the Hamra military checkpoint.

MNA