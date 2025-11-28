Iran strongly condemns Israeli crimes in West Bank

He pointed to the continuous attacks by the Zionist forces and settlers on Palestinian camps in Nablus and Jenin, the assassination of Palestinians, the arbitrary arrests of West Bank's residents, and destruction of Palestinian farmers' homes and farms, and called on the international community to address the brutal crimes taking place in this part of the occupied Palestine.

The spokesman then referred to reports by the human rights organizations on the long-term detention of hundreds of Palestinian children and torture that led to the deaths of dozens of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli regime's detention centers and prisons, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to address the gross violations of Palestinian human rights by the Zionist regime.

Baghaei stressed the need to record each of these heinous crimes as crimes against humanity and to punish the Zionist criminals.

